The Voice: Iceberg's Gorgeous, Unique Tone On I Will Follow You Into The Dark

Entertainment TechCrunch

There's been a bit of FUD around the decision to use a form of AI to resurrect John Lennon's voice in what Paul McCartney called "the last Beatles record." What they've done is far from the sketchy AI imitations of artists we see cluttering Soundcloud today, and has much more in common with a more prosaic application of machine learning: noise reduction. As the members of the band recall in a sweet short film about the making of the song, "Now And Then" was originally a piano demo Lennon made shortly before he was killed in 1980.