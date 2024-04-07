‘The Voice’ Fans, the Show Is Bringing Back a Music Legend to Mentor the Knockout Rounds

Put on your cowboy boots The Voice fans, because another country music legend is about to be in the building for season 25!

Viewers are knee-deep into the 2024 season of the NBC series, and the talent coming from the contestants is off the charts. With Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Dan + Shay mentoring the aspiring musicians as they go through the various phases of competition, The Voice surprised fans with a bombshell announcement of what's to come. According to a March 25 report in People, Keith Urban will take on the role of Mega Mentor for the knockout rounds, helping the contestants make it to the live shows. His first appearance will be on the April 8 episode.

But wait — there's more! The hit singing competition show confirmed the news of Keith's involvement, thanks to an Instagram post dropped the day of the big reveal. "Let’s hear it for #TheVoice Mega Mentor: 🌟 @keithurban 🌟," read the official caption.

Given how Keith is well-loved by fans in the music industry, it was no surprise folks were thrilled to see him have a role in helping the contestants for the next round on The Voice season 25.

"🙌👏👏👏 YASSS! I was hoping it was YOU!! You’re the best ever," one person cheered on Instagram. "Yay!!! It's going to be a good time! What a legend!!" another exclaimed. "Great choice for mega mentor!!!!!" a different viewer added.

As some fans may remember, this isn't the first time Keith has been on singing competition shows. He was on American Idol as a judge for seasons 12 through 15, and he came back to perform during the season 21 finale in 2023. He was also a coach on The Voice Australia between 2012 and 2022, appearing in seasons 1, 10 and 11.

As far as Keith's involvement with the U.S. version of The Voice, he previously appeared in season 15 as an advisor for Blake Shelton during the battle rounds.

We'll definitely be marking our calendars for this!

