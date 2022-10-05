'Voice' fangirl goes 'off the rails' during audition after John Legend and Gwen Stefani turn for her

The blind auditions continued on The Voice Tuesday night with 17-year-old superfan Jillian Jordyn, who grew up watching the show and even brought along her prized vintage Voice-branded karaoke machine, which she has owned since she was 8 years old.

"I don't know how I'm gonna contain myself," said Jillian. "I'm gonna be like, ah! I don't understand how people don't scream, like, how is that possible? I'm so excited to be here it doesn't even feel real." However, during all those years of dreaming about finally being on The Voice , nothing prepared her for the moment when coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend turned their red chairs.

Gwen and John turned for Jillian really early in the performance. Almost too early, because as soon as they did, Jillian was what John described as "shook."

"I told myself I wouldn't do that," Jillian giggled.

Gwen told the young contestant, "It started off so strong. When we turned around, it got a little bit off the rails," but she gave her some credit, as she told her, "That's because you've probably never been on TV before, right? You're 17 years old, and it's a lot. And this show is gonna be a lot, but I'm here to help you out."

Despite Jillian's performance of Julia Michaels's song "Issues" having some issues, Gwen and John were still excited about her and, ultimately, Jillian joined Team Gwen, who actually brought on Julia Michaels as an advisor in Season 19, so it was the perfect fit.

"Jillian, she's so young. She's ready to be molded. She's so confident and knows exactly what she wants to do," said Gwen.