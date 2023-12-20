‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 24 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 24.

Another season of The Voice came to an end, and America voted for their Season 24 winner.

More from Deadline

Five singing hopefuls made it to the final with representatives from the teams coached by Reba McEntire, John Legend and Niall Horan. Gwen Stefani was shut out of the final after Bias, her last remaining contestant, was eliminated during the semi-final last week.

First-season coach McEntire and Horan had the highest odds of winning the season, with each having two contestants in the final. The top five were comprised of Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh from McEntire’s team, Mara Justin and Huntley from Horan’s team and Lila Forde from Legend’s team.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 finalists

After tallying up the overnight votes from viewers, host Carson Daly named Huntley as the winner of The Voice Season 24, with Ruby Leigh becoming the runner-up.

Forde came in fifth place, Roar came in fourth place and Justine came in third place.

Huntley was coached by the former One Direction member, making him the winning coach back-to-back. Horan won the previous season when Gina Miles was crowned the winner.

Huntley wins ‘The Voice’ Season 24

The second part of The Voice Season 24 finale had the finalists pairing up with their coaches to showcase their singing chops. Roar and McEntire sang “No One Else on Earth” while the country star retook the stage with Legh to sing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Legend and Forde shared the stage to sing “Sleigh Ride” while Horan sang “Wasted Time” with Justine and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” with Huntley.

Legend, Stefani, Horan and McEntire opened the show singing “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” during the finale. Other musical guests on finale night included Dan + Shay with “Bigger Houses,” Keith Urban with “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Teddy Swims with “Lose Control,” AJR with “Yes I’m a Mess” and “Bang,” Tyla with “Truth or Dare” and “Water” and Earth, Wind & Fire with “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove” and “September.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.