'The Voice' crowns its Season 20 winner and fans are thrilled

The Season 20 finale of The Voice Tuesday night was a star-studded event filled with celebrity performances from Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, OneRepublic, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and the return of former Voice coach Adam Levine with his band Maroon 5. The four coaches – Kelly Clarkson , Nick Jonas , John Legend and Blake Shelton – also performed with their artists. However, the biggest moment of the night was, of course, the crowning of this season's winner.

While Team Legend's Victor Solomon took fifth place, Team Nick's Rachel Mac and Team Blake's Jordan Matthew Young took fourth and third place respectively, which left Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler and Team Blake's Cam Anthony.

Ultimately, it was Team Blake's Cam who won it all.

19-year-old Cam Anthony, who first gained fame eight years ago when a viral video of him singing led to him performing for former president Barack Obama at the White house, has been a fan favorite throughout the entire season, and it's safe to say he's also coach Blake Shelton's favorite artist in Voice history.

"I think you being on this show and giving us the chance to be a part of your journey, it changed the show forever and we've been needing that. We're 20 seasons in and here you are, so I want to say thank you for being here, man," Blake told Cam Tuesday night.

As you can imagine, fans were thrilled that Cam won. Especially since, in the past, The Voice has been known to crown the winner who was safe and predictable. One viewer tweeted: "YES CAM!!!! Out of 20 freaking seasons The Voice finally got it right!!!" (@DanDanoDeege) While another surprised viewer tweeted: "I AM SCREAMING CAM WON?! WE DID IT!" (@melbrown00)

Meanwhile, Blake, who is celebrating his eighth win, also took to Twitter saying: "YEAH BUDDY, @CamAnthony!!!!!!! SEASON 20 @nbcthevoice WINNER!!!! WE DID IT! Unreal!!!"