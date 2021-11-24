'Voice' contestant's scary face-plant during live show has viewers concerned

During The Voice's live results show Tuesday night, coach Blake Shelton performed with his team for the first time this season. Their performance of "I Can't Help Myself, (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" went off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Team Blake's Wendy Moten, it was what happened after that had everyone holding their breath.

Following the performance, as Paris Winningham, Lana Scott and Moten turned to exit the stage, Moten slipped and ended up faceplanting. With his back turned, Shelton was already almost back to his red chair, when host Carson Daly asked, "You okay on stage? Everybody alright?"

For a minute, all production stopped as crew members rushed to the stage to check on Moten, who was being helped up off the ground by Winningham. With her head down, Moten was slowly assisted offstage.

"An unfortunate event from Wendy Moten. She is walking off and we hope she's okay," improvised Daly. He later added, "We're certainly hoping that Wendy is okay. We'll get a report ASAP on that."

While viewers waited for an update on Wendy, they took to social media to express their concern. Fortunately, it wasn't long before Daly had her back on stage, and in good spirits, which was a total relief.

"You scared us all with that mishap on stage. We've never had anything like that happen. Are you okay," asked Daly, to which Moten replied, "Yes, I'm okay. I'm a little bruised but, you know what? I'm still ready to go."