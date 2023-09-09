VMAs: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Fall Out Boy, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Kelsea Ballerini Among Performers For 2023 Awards — Update

UPDATED, 8 AM: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have joined the performer lineup at the 2023 VMAs. The two will reunite for a debut performance of their just-released single “Bongos” during the ceremony which will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8PM ET/PT.

In 2021, the duo were five-time VMA nominees for their hit single “WAP” including Song of the Summer, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop.

The song made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, then spending four weeks at the top spot as well as being certified platinum 8x in the U.S.

3rd UPDATE, Sept. 8: Fall Out Boy, Metro Boomin with Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV, and Peso Plum are the latest round of performers set for the 2023 VMAs. They join previously announced Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.

2nd UPDATE, Sept. 8: Nicki Minaj will reprise her dual role at the VMAs as show emcee and performer for the 2023 live event from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12.

For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners and is expected to present the world premiere performance of her newest single, “Last Time I Saw You.”

UPDATED, 9:05 AM: Olivia Rodrigo has joined the performer lineup at the 2023 VMAs. Rodrigo comes in to the trophy show with six nominations, including Video of the Year. She’ll be performing on the heels of the release of her anticipated sophomore album Guts. Rodrigo made her VMAs debut in 2021 when she performed “good 4 u.” She came away with three wins for Best New Artist, Push Artist and Song of the Year. She joins previously announced performers Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, K-pop band Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.

PREVIOUS, Aug. 31: Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and K-pop band Tomorrow X Together are the latest round of performers who will appear at the 2023 MTV VMAS. They join previously announced Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids. Additional performers to be announced soon.

PREVIOUS, Aug. 22 : Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids are confirmed as the first batch of performers for the 2023 MTV VMAs. The awards show will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.

Taylor Swift leads the pack in nominations with eight, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero”. Other multi-nominated artists include SZA with 6 noms, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with 5 each, and Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira with 4 each.

There also are a record number of first-ever VMAs nominees (35 total) this year, with multiple nominations for first-timers Kim Petras (5), Metro Boomin and Rema (3 each), Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami (2 each). Other artists receiving first-time nods include Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, Fletcher, Fifty Fifty, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii, among others.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” at vote.mtv.com through Friday, September 1st; voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the show on Tuesday, September 12th. Nominations for social categories including “Group of the Year” and “Song of Summer” will be announced at a later date.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers of the 2023 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.

