Vladamir Putin Tells Tucker Carlson Why Russia Attacked Ukraine [VIDEO]

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the video has just been released to the public.

This interview, which was shot on February 6, has been a hot topic, as this is the first time the Russian President has been interviewed by a Western journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago.

Leading up to the release, Carlson didn't give many details away on what exactly the two would discuss, but he did inform the public as to why he decided to interview the Russian President, saying that "first and foremost because it's our job."

"We are in journalism [and] our duty is to inform people," he added before bringing up the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladamir Putin Regarding Ukrainian War

BREAKING: The bombshell Vladimir Putin Interview with Tucker Carlson just dropped on https://t.co/6X7P886TBs. You can watch here. https://t.co/P231qva2Ft pic.twitter.com/Hoe5ldPQeF — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 8, 2024

"Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now. We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin…We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can," he said.

"Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they're implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it," Carlson said in his statement early Thursday, February 8.

The former Fox News host accused the "populations of English-speaking countries seem unaware" of what is really going on in the world "because no one has told them to truth." He then accused media outlets of being "corrupt."

He then brought up how America has done several interviews with Ukrainian President Zelensky, but called them all "fawning pep sessions specifically designed to amplify Zelensky's demand that the U.S. enter more deeply."

Vladamir Putin Says Russia Has A Historic Claim To Parts Of Western Ukraine

As Carlson feels Americans need to hear from both sides, he sat down with Putin for an "unedited" interview, where Putin claimed he believes Russia has a historic claim to parts of western Ukraine, which is why the war began.

Carlson began the two-hour interview by telling viewers that “Putin went on for a very long time, probably half an hour about the history of Russia going back to the eighth century. And honestly, we thought this was a filibustering technique and found it annoying and interrupted him several times and he responded he was annoyed by the interruption."

“But we concluded in the end for what it's worth, that it was not a filibustering technique, there was no time limit on the interview, we ended it after more than two hours. Instead, what you're about to see seemed to us sincere whether you agree with it or not. Vladimir Putin believes that Russia has a historic claim to parts of western Ukraine,” he said.

“So our opinion would be to view it in that light as a sincere expression of what he thinks,” Carlson added.

Carlson has faced major backlash for the interview, but it could worsen as a travel ban could be instituted by the European Union.