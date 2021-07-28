Vivica A. Fox Celebrates 57th Birthday with Pool Party: 'Happiness Is Key to Feeling Good in the Skin I'm In!'

Vivica A. Fox Celebrates Birthday with Sponcon Party

Leah Ingersoll

Vivica A. Fox is having "summer fun in the sun" as she gears up for her birthday.

On Friday, the actress celebrated her upcoming 57th birthday on July 30 surrounded by friends and family for a pool party hosted at her new Los Angeles home by Good Carma Studios. Fox tells PEOPLE that she was excited to host everyone at her new place.

"I usually go to Montego Bay, Jamaica to celebrate with my older brother Marvin, who's born on the same day as me, with family and friends. But, in L.A., I do big blowout parties for milestone celebrations," she says. "I invited my girlfriends from Orange County, who I've known since I was in college, and my BFF L.A. girls squad, and my makeup and hair ladies."

Before hitting the pool, Fox rocked a green-and-pink swimdress from her favorite store, Bell of California, paired with Steve Madden shoes and Candy Ice jewelry.

She then changed into a plunging fuchsia one-piece with embellished neckline for the pool party, and loved having a matching "pretty in pink" moment with the littlest guest at the party.

"That's my cutie pie goddaughter, princess Iman Joelle and it was a total coincidence that we both were wearing pink!" she tells PEOPLE.

So what's the secret to feeling yourself when wearing a swimsuit in a room full of people?

"I was surrounded by my girlfriends who love me and I've been working out and watching my diet for my upcoming Jamaica trip," Fox says. "Confidence and happiness is the key to feeling good in the skin I'm in!"

And of course, you've got to master the tricks to a killer swimsuit shot: "Knowing your angles and getting that golden sun light in front of you, not behind you."

Though different from her typical birthday celebration, the actress enjoyed spending time and relaxing with loved ones, saying her favorite moment was the "'toast' with all my besties in the pool celebrating a new year of health and happiness," with boozy pops by Slim Chillers, adding "It took me back to the summer days of having popsicles with my friends."

Along with a poolside afternoon, Fox was happy to treat pals to bites from Safe + Fair, Meat District, BHU Foods, and more. Showcasing all the goodies, Fox says her favorites were the "amazing" Shaq burgers from Meat District, as well as the Cookie Dough Keto Bites from BHU Foods.

As the celebration ended, Fix gifted her partygoers with a variety of goodies, including her favorite K-beauty sheet masks from Aloisia Beauty.

Now heading into year 57, Fox tells PEOPLE that her main goal is "to protect my good energy and happiness at all cost," keeping in mind her life mantra: "LIVE, LOVE & LAUGH! #LifeIsGood."