Vivica A. Fox says there's no beef between her and the Smiths — she just wants 'accountability'

Vivica A. Fox fields hot button question about bad blood between herself and Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. (Photo: Bravo)

On Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, actress Vivica A. Fox confirmed there is currently “no beef” between her and Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, despite Fox reportedly calling out Pinkett Smith last year following the infamous Oscars slap.

It all started when Fox was on The Wendy Williams Show in June of last year and accused Pinkett Smith of showing a lack of accountability in the aftermath of her husband slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March 2022.

“I just wish we could have just a little more accountability, and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part and that's my feelings,” Fox told Williams.

As of September of last year, Fox said she hadn’t spoken with Pinkett Smith since making those comments. And on WWHL Wednesday, host Andy Cohen asked Fox what he considered to be a “hot button” question, wondering if she has hope that she and Pinkett Smith will ever reconcile.

“Can I say, there's no beef,” Fox replied. “I just said, ‘Due to the situation that happened, just take accountability so that everyone can then move forward.’ I love Jada, I love Will, I love their whole family. I don't have beef with them.”

To which Cohen inquired further, “Do they have beef with you?”

“Not that I know of,” Fox answered.

The 58-year-old Fox has appeared in films with both Pinkett Smith (1996’s Set It Off) and Smith (1996’s Independence Day) and by all accounts has had a good relationship with them for years. Fox has mentioned in various interviews that she has watched their kids grow up and has love for the whole family.

But Fox has also never been one to shy away from public feuds, as Cohen pointed out on Wednesday, like the one she has had recently with Nick Cannon. Fox also addressed that one on the show, but that’s a whole other story.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday on Bravo.