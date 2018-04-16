Does Vision have a penis? 'Avengers: Infinity War' star Paul Bettany has the answer (exclusive)

There are a number of unanswered questions the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left its viewers pondering; from the location of the Soul Stone to the reason why Jane Foster dumped Thor, but there’s one in particular that always comes up about Vision:

Does the Avenger have a penis?

Vision was created in Avengers: Age of Ultron after Tony Stark put his AI JARVIS into the synthetic body (that Ultron had intended for himself) along with the Mind Stone.

The body was designed in the image of a man but when Vision came to life there didn’t seem to be much evidence of a manhood, but rather a Ken doll impression.

There are several Reddit threads which discuss the Avenger’s anatomical situation, and the subject has come up on social media on several occasions.

Is Vision a man? Does he have a penis? Is it a Shape of Water situation?

Yahoo Movies put the question to Vision himself, Paul Bettany, and this is what he said:

“I think he can choose… he can choose… he can change his density, you know, so with a little imagination that should answer your question.”

The actor also said that Vision has put a little bit more imagination into his fashion sense in Avengers: Infinity War compared to Civil War where he seemed to have a penchant for Alan Partridge-esque attire.

“Yeah I think he has changed but I think he was thinking he was doing Clarke Gable,” Bettany said. “He was thinking ‘what did gentleman wear?’ and so he kind of went with a cravat and an ascot, as you say, and a shirt and a V-neck sweater. I think he moves on in this.

“You do move on, you have more style in this,” Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, agreed. “I feel like you had a hoodie, and a really good jacket.”

“He’s got some style moves in this one,” Paul said. “And then there’s a super chic Crombie…. He’s been picking up from Scarlet Witch.”

Avengers: Infinity War is out on April 26

