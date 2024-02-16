Virginie Efira Drama ‘All To Play For’ Seals Canada, Latam & Euro Deals For France TV Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: France TV Distribution has posted new deals for French director Delphine Deloget’s custody battle drama All To Play For (Rien à perdre) starring Virgine Efira.

The drama has sold to Canada (Films We Like), Spain (Divisa Red), Benelux (Vertigo Films), Italy (Just Wanted), Portugal (Outsider Films), Switzerland (Agora Films), Poland (C+ Poland) and Latin America (Imovision).

More from Deadline

The film, which is Deloget’s debut fiction feature, world premiered in Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2023. It is produced by Curiosa Films, Unité and France 3 Cinema.

Ad Vitam released the film last November in France, where it has grossed around $1.4M to date.

Efira stars as a single mother who loses custody of her son when he is injured in an accident at home, while she is away working at night to support them.

Accused of negligence, the situation spirals as the family finds itself caught in the cross hairs of social services.

Efira is joined in the cast by Arieh Worthalter, Félix Lefebvre, Mathieu Demy, India Hair and Alexis Tonetti.

“All to Play For resonates deeply with audiences worldwide, and we are committed to bringing its inspiring story of resilience and familial unity to even more viewers around the globe,” said France tv distribution VP International Cinema Sales Alexandre René and SVP International Sales Julia Schulte.

“As interest in the film continues to grow and with strong sales achieved in key territories in Latin America and Europe, we are confident in securing additional distribution deals.”

Since its Cannes premiere, the feature has played at a raft of other festivals including Rio de Janeiro, Mannheim, Warsaw and Cinemania in Canada.

The picture also won Best Feature Film at Norway’s Oslo International Film Festival.

“All to Play For is a film that moved us,” said Benelux’s Vertigo Films. “The struggle of this imperfect single mother, brilliantly played by Virginie Efira, makes the audience to question parenthood, as well as the administrative system with which she is confronted.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.