Virgin Trains users forced to listen to Will Ferrell in the toilet

    If you long for an encounter on a train toilet with big-faced funnyman Will Ferrell, your wish has just been granted.

    He’s currently freaking out passengers on Virgin Trains, with his voice replacing the usual announcement once the toilet door has closed. Then you’re locked in there with him.

    Obviously it’s for a promo – for Daddy’s Home 2, in fact.

    He says: “The door is now locked. Welcome to the Virgin Train washroom. I’m Will Ferrell, the star of the new movie Daddy’s Home 2. You’ll be pleased to know that it’s only my voice in here. You can’t see me, but I can see you. Only joking, I’m just joking!

    “Please don’t try to flush nappies, sanitary towels, paper towels, unwanted Christmas jumpers, turkeys, Christmas lights, or granddads down this toilet. Thanks you.”

    It’s proved a little unnerving for some, however.






    Daddy’s Home 2, starring Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, is out now.

