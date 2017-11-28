Virgin Trains users forced to listen to Will Ferrell in the toilet

If you long for an encounter on a train toilet with big-faced funnyman Will Ferrell, your wish has just been granted.

He’s currently freaking out passengers on Virgin Trains, with his voice replacing the usual announcement once the toilet door has closed. Then you’re locked in there with him.

Obviously it’s for a promo – for Daddy’s Home 2, in fact.

He says: “The door is now locked. Welcome to the Virgin Train washroom. I’m Will Ferrell, the star of the new movie Daddy’s Home 2. You’ll be pleased to know that it’s only my voice in here. You can’t see me, but I can see you. Only joking, I’m just joking!

“Please don’t try to flush nappies, sanitary towels, paper towels, unwanted Christmas jumpers, turkeys, Christmas lights, or granddads down this toilet. Thanks you.”

It’s proved a little unnerving for some, however.

the toilets on this train FORCE YOU TO LISTEN TO AN ADVERT FOR "DADDY'S HOME 2." pic.twitter.com/sERk5JaCkI — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) November 27, 2017





WHAT IS HAPPENING WILL FERRELL IS TALKING TO ME IN THE TOILET — Is that a weed? I'm calling the police (@AdamGaffney96) November 11, 2017





I don’t think it’s enough spoken about that when you go to the toilet on a @VirginTrains train Will Ferrell speaks to you? And says he can see you? It cannot only be me that’s weirded out by this? — AJ (@anthony_loftus) November 27, 2017





And now I have to listen to WILL FERRELL reading your intolerable toilet announcements?! @VirginTrains — Dr Sean Biggerstaff OBE (@Seanchuckle) November 14, 2017





Some trains in Britain now force you to listen to ads for Will Ferrell films when you use the toilet. I wish this were a joke. https://t.co/hdNrkBfym5 — ranty perspirant #TeamBinChicken (@HappySinger) November 28, 2017





Daddy’s Home 2, starring Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, is out now.

