Here's How You Can Catch Up On Your New Favorite Show, 'Sullivan's Crossing'

Anyone who loves small towns, idyllic landscapes, and fictional plots with undeniable love stories needs to immediately add Sullivan's Crossing to their rotating roster of TV shows. It's a CW original that's often compared to the likes of Virgin River. In fact, Sullivan's Crossing has been adapted from a book series written by Robyn Carr, the same author of the Virgin River page-turners!

Season 1 of the show—which finished airing in December of 2023—examined the life of Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), a Boston neurosurgeon whose perfectly planned life was suddenly complicated by legal troubles. As a means to reflect (and escape), she ventured to her childhood home: Sullivan's Crossing in Nova Scotia! As it turns out, Maggie's cute hometown just happened to be a campground run by her estranged father. What's more? A mysterious but charming newcomer quickly entered the scene to stir the plot.

Let's not forget that this is an original storyline by Robyn Carr (a romance novel genius). So, the "newcomer" is obviously played by someone as dashing as Chad Michael Murray, and the show can only get so intense before it returns back to being romantic and wholesome.

If this sounds like something you'll want to indulge in, then keep reading for info on how you can catch up on season 1 of Sullivan's Crossing, as well as how to watch season 2.

Where can I watch season 1 of Sullivan's Crossing?

If you have access to the internet, then get ready for some good news. Like, the voices of Heavenly angels singing from up above sort of good news. Season 1 of Sullivan's Crossing can be streamed online for *free* on The CW website. Yes, that means all 10 episodes are available online for a whopping zero dollars! That's practically unheard of in the world of streaming, so take advantage of that while you can.

If you have a smart TV, a smart phone, or a tablet of some sort, then you can also download The CW app where the show can also be streamed for free.

How can I watch season 2 of Sullivan's Crossing?

Season 2 of the series just recently dropped—but only in Canada! The first episode aired on Sunday, April 14 on CTV in Canada, and the finale will premiere on Sunday, June 16.

There's no word as to when the show will premiere in America—but keep your antennas up and ready, because ThePioneerWoman.com will update you as soon as that information is known.

How many episodes are in Sullivan's Crossing season 1?

There are 10 total episodes in the first season of Sullivan's Crossing. So that's plenty enough to binge-watch without it feeling overwhelming. The episode titles go as followed:

Episode 1: "Coming Home"

Episode 2: "Homewrecker"

Episode 3: "Detours"

Episode 4: "Rock and a Hard Place"

Episode 5: "Pressure Drop"

Episode 6: "Boiling Point"

Episode 7: "Second Chances"

Episode 8: "Aftershock"

Episode 9: "Can't Help Falling"

Episode 10: "Sins of the Father"

