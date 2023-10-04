Viral Rapper Sexyy Red Revealed She's A Trump Supporter

Technology TechCrunch

Artifact, the news aggregator recently turned X competitor, is adding a new generative AI feature. Today, it's expanding on that addition with the ability for users to create their own images to accompany their posts using generative AI. The feature, which has been in development over the past few months can be accessed by tapping on the plus "+" icon in the photo frame when creating a new w post on Artifact then choosing the option "create with AI."