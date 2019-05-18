A viral photo of Alex Rodriguez on the toilet has many upset over privacy violation

Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ’s The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

When it comes to “watching the throne,” this probably isn’t what Alex Rodriguez was hoping for.

A photo of the baseball-star-turned-broadcaster sitting on the toilet in the $17.5 million New York City home he shares with fiancee Jennifer Lopez is making the rounds on the internet, causing many to say that it’s an example of prying eyes going too far when it comes to infringing upon privacy.

The photo shows Rodriguez sitting on the toilet in his luxurious, white-marble lavatory. Wearing a blue shirt, Rodriguez is seen looking at what appears to be his phone as he sits by the open shade, with customized “A” towels hanging alongside.

While the person who took the photo hasn’t been publicly identified, the photo was clearly taken from inside the Park Avenue building next door. According to Page Six, that building houses tenants that include the Harbinger Group, Ortelius Capital Partners and JMP Securities… and they could be in big trouble. Page Six reached out to the companies, but they were all not immediately available for comment.

That said, according to legal experts, Rodriguez’s team could be facing an uphill battle when it comes to capturing the creeper who took the photo.

“Under current case law, he has no case,” Brad Shear, a top sports and privacy lawyer who runs the consultancy Digital Armour Group, told Page Six. “Under New York law, you better put your blinds down. He’s lucky he wasn’t standing there buck naked.”

While Rodriguez has yet to publicly comment on the situation, sources told Page Six that his legal representation is working to shut it down, and to identify the culprit with prying eyes and a zoom lens.

“Alex’s lawyers are all over this,” the source told Page Six. “The photo was obviously taken from the building next door, from a floor possibly parallel to Alex’s apartment.”

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.