Viola Davis could be the next star to EGOT thanks to 2023 Grammy nomination

Only 17 people have ever earned the coveted EGOT — winning competitive trophies from the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys (although a few more qualify if you count non-competitive awards). Now Viola Davis could become the next performer to enter that hallowed pantheon, as she earned a Grammy nomination Tuesday after previously collecting an Emmy, an Oscar, and two Tonys.

Davis' Grammy nomination comes in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for narrating her recent memoir Finding Me. Her competitors in the category are Mel Brooks (who already has an EGOT), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who already has an Emmy and is just an Oscar short of an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.

Viola Davis

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Viola Davis

Davis won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar starring opposite Denzel Washington in 2016's Fences — the same role for which she won her second Tony in 2010. Her first Tony came in 2001, for her performance in King Hedley II. In 2015, Davis won her Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her starring role in How To Get Away With Murder. That means she already has the so-called Triple Crown of Acting, a coveted accomplishment in and of itself, and just needs the Grammy to complete that EGOT.

Can she do it before Miranda or any of the other artists currently stuck with three? Next year's Grammys ceremony will tell us for sure on Feb. 5.

