Vince Vaughn Grins in Mugshot Released After DUI Arrest in California

Vince Vaughn‘s mugshot has been released after the actor was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning for a DUI and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

The 48-year-old Wedding Crashers star — whose male passenger was also reportedly booked for obstruction and public intoxication — is seen grinning in the photo. A rep for Vaughn did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Vaughn was pulled over between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach after midnight at a DUI checkpoint, police previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Both the entertainer — who has 7-year-old daughter Locklyn Kyla and 4-year-old son Vernon Lindsay with wife Kyla Weber — and his passenger were released from jail after posting bail.

Sgt. Tim Zins later clarified to CNN that Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers, but more … delaying the investigation.”

Last week, the Manhattan Beach Police Department publicized the checkpoint on Facebook and underscored their “zero tolerance” approach to drinking and driving.