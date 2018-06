Vince Vaughn Arrested on DUI Charges

Vince Vaughn was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, Manhattan Beach law enforcement have confirmed.

Vaughn was arrested at a checkpoint and had a passenger in the car. He was taken into custody on charges of DUI and resisting arrest. Vaughn’s passenger was also charged on public intoxication. Both posted bail and have been released from jail.

The arrest occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday and is Vaughn’s first DUI arrest.

Vaughn was previously arrested in 2001 in Wilmington, N.C. following a bar brawl in which fellow actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed. Vaughn was arrested for assault in the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

Vaughn’s latest film role was in 2017’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” and he can be seen in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective” as Frank Semyon. He will also appear in the upcoming WWE biopic “Fighting With My Family,” currently in post-production, which is set for a 2019 release.

Vaughn’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

