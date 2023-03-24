Vince McMahon Reimburses WWE $17.4 Million for Costs Related to Sexual Misconduct Investigation

2
Todd Spangler
·2 min read

Vince McMahon has paid WWE $17.4 million for costs the wrestling entertainment company incurred in investigating misconduct allegations against the exec.

McMahon, WWE’s executive chairman and controlling shareholder, returned to the company in January after he “retired” from the company last year. WWE’s board had formed a special committee to look into allegations that he paid millions of dollars in hush money to multiple women to stay quiet about affairs and other misconduct.

More from Variety

Under an agreement reached with the company, McMahon on March 23 paid WWE about $17.4 million, according to an SEC filing by WWE Friday. That was to reimburse the company “for the costs that have been incurred and paid by the company and/or its subsidiaries, through January 31, 2023, in connection with and/or arising from the investigation conducted by a special committee of the company’s board of directors,” as well as related revisions to the company’s financial statements and other related matters, WWE said.

McMahon also promised to pay back the company “for additional costs incurred by the company and/or its subsidiaries” after Jan. 31. The agreement includes a “release of the company by Mr. McMahon regarding the investigation and related matters described above.”

With McMahon’s return to the WWE, the company has been actively seeking a buyer. As CEO of WWE, McMahon made payments totaling $19.6 million dating back to 2007 related to the alleged misconduct, the company disclosed last summer.

In January, McMahon elected himself back on to WWE’s board and also appointed Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, former WWE co-presidents and directors, to the board.

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” McMahon said in announcing his return in January 2023. “The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as executive chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives.”

McMahon added that his return “will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Vince McMahon Paid WWE $17.4M for Costs Tied to Misconduct Investigation

    WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon has paid his company $17.4 million, reimbursing it for costs associated with the WWE board’s investigation into alleged hush money payments made by McMahon while he was CEO. According to a securities filing Friday afternoon, McMahon made the payment Thursday, March 23. McMahon also agreed to reimburse the company for […]

  • Ric Flair May Have Accidentally Revealed A Major 'WWE Raw' 30th Anniversary Spoiler

    With all due respect to Dusty Rhodes, Bobby Heenan, The Rock and a handful of other legends blessed with all-time promo abilities, most people would say Ric Flair is the greatest wrestler on the microphone ever. I’d tend to agree. He’s a riveting storyteller and a born showman. What he’s not, however, is the greatest keeper of secrets, which he once again proved this week when he seemingly blurted out what could be a pretty major spoiler for "WWE Raw’s" upcoming 30th anniversary show.

  • Charlotte Flair Responds To Criticism That Her Face Turn Hasn’t Felt Natural

    WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair responds to the critics. For the majority of her time on the WWE main roster, Flair portrayed a heel, and she has garnered plenty of negativity from critics that seemingly went beyond the reactions villains are supposed to receive. Still, Flair has been featured as a top star in […] The post Charlotte Flair Responds To Criticism That Her Face Turn Hasn’t Felt Natural appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Jim Carrey ‘Hated’ Filming ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ According to the Movie’s Producer

    "He's the biggest star in the world, in control of every set, and here we were, pulling that part away," producer Anthony Bergman recalled.

  • Smoking away your pay check: Japanese workers disciplined for puffing on the job

    The employees were apparently warned about taking too many smoke breaks during business hours, but they did not heed their supervisor’s warning. Find out how they got caught.

  • Inside the Firing of Victoria Alonso: Her Oscar-Nominated Movie ‘Argentina, 1985’ at Center of Exit (Exclusive)

    The Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985 was at the center of last week’s sudden firing of longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Alonso was one of eight producers on the Argentine historical drama, which was distributed by Amazon and competed for the best international feature Oscar. However, by assuming that role, […]

  • Gritty New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Takes After God Of War

    The Last Ronin comic is being adapted into an action-focused single-player video game that will play similarly to God of War. The popular and gritty 2020 comic, a spin-off of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, stars the last remaining turtle in a war-ravaged wasteland.

  • Dax Harwood Explains Why He Believes FTR Weren’t Considered ‘Triple H Guys’

    While Dax Harwood knows that Triple H was a fan of The Revival, he doesn’t think they were ever considered his guys. On the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the All Elite Wrestling star spoke about his time in WWE working under Triple H and explained why he believes himself and Cash Wheeler […] The post Dax Harwood Explains Why He Believes FTR Weren’t Considered ‘Triple H Guys’ appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • WWE WrestleMania 39 – Match card, rumours and start time

    It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.

  • PETA Sends Message To Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell After Good Burger 2 Announcement

    PETA decided to send a message to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell following the news they'd reunite for Good Burger 2.