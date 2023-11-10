Vince McMahon is feeling patriotic on Veterans Day.

WWE‘s Vince McMahon recently spoke with Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. When asked about the giant American flag on top of the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, McMahon revealed that it’s one of the biggest flags in the United States.

“It’s one of the largest flags in the country, and I think it’s a representation of how so many people feel about our country,” Vince McMahon said. “Not too many flags fly these days. And this is something that’s nonpolitical, simply the patriotism of what we stand for and what so many people in our country stand for.

“The size of it, I think, just represents how many people in our country love our armed forces, love what they have done, especially those who gave their lives. It makes you have a great feeling about our country. That’s one of the things we’re trying to accomplish. I don’t think it has anything to do with politics or any of that – what that flag means to people and what it means, just not to our veterans and so forth, what it means to your country.

“We live in the greatest country in the world, and freedom of speech is important whether or not you agree with what the flag stands for or not. Our soldiers have died, and those who have served in wars did that because of our country.”

When asked about the sexual assault allegations, however, McMahon had much less to say on the subject and declined to comment.

READ MORE: Vince McMahon Intends To Sell Over 8 Million Shares Of TKO Stock

What do you make of Vince McMahon’s comments? How are you observing Veterans Day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

The post Vince McMahon Declines Comment On Sexual Assault Allegations, Discusses WWE’s Huge American Flag appeared first on Wrestlezone.