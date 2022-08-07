Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina

Vince Gill paid emotional tribute to his wife, singer Amy Grant, in a duet with their daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, as the gospel icon recovers from a bicycle accident.

The two performed Gill's 2019 single "When My Amy Prays" near the end of his show Thursday at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The lyrics were poignantly changed to “when my mama prays” as Corrina, 21, sang along during the third night of Gill's four-night residency celebrating the venue's 130th anniversary.

A weepy Corrina choked up early in the performance, as the audience clapped supportively. "I'm just like my dad!" she announced.

The tear-jerking moment occurred in a song that chronicles Gill's pride in his wife's strong Christian faith.

"Amy and I grew up very different. She never missed church and I never went. And just because we got married, I wasn't compelled to say 'Hey, I'm going to go to church every weekend.' So there's the truth, there's your honesty in the song," Gill, 65, said in a 2019 interview tied to the release of his album "Okie."

"We all try to change each other sometimes. When we find our paths with someone, we want them to be more like I am and you want me to be more like you are. And it's just not going to happen. The best way to love somebody is at their worst. If you can find a way to love somebody at their worst, you're going to win."

Grant, 61, struck a pothole on July 27 while riding near a golf course with a friend, her representative Velvet Kelm confirmed to USA TODAY. She spent two nights at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors treated her for injuries sustained in the accident. She wore a bicycling helmet at the time of the accident.

Days before, Grant joined the class of 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees, a recognition considered one of the highest in American entertainment.

The bicycle accident came two years after Grant faced a health scare, receiving open-heart surgery to fix a birth defect for a condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return.

"I feel fantastic," she told "Good Morning America" eight months after her surgery. "My advice would be to take care of yourself, the world needs you."

Grant has postponed several August shows to 2023. Gill canceled three performances after the accident while Grant recovered.

The couple are scheduled to play four concerts at the Ryman during the Christmas season, from December 12-15.

