Vin Diesel’s bizarre interview leaves fans baffled

Good old Vin Diesel. While we would be sleepily slurping coffee if asked to sit down for a promotional chat at six in the morning, the Fast And The Furious star decided to do the exact opposite – by excitedly doing an impression of Good Morning Britain interviewer Richard Arnold in a loud cockney accent because… Well, we’re not sure exactly.

Diesel was in town to promote Fast & Furious Live, which is essentially Swan Lake but with cars (probably). Die-hard fans will pay to watch a series of stunt set-pieces that are taking place in a large arena, as part of a £25m show that features fancy motors, 3D projections and an actual submarine.

So, perhaps the adrenaline of launching the event in London has made Diesel go a bit over-excited. Perhaps he’s been watching Mary Poppins on a loop in his hotel room. But, whatever the reason for his odd interview technique, the Good Morning Britain interview left fans absolutely baffled.