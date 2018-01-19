Vin Diesel’s bizarre interview leaves fans baffled
Good old Vin Diesel. While we would be sleepily slurping coffee if asked to sit down for a promotional chat at six in the morning, the Fast And The Furious star decided to do the exact opposite – by excitedly doing an impression of Good Morning Britain interviewer Richard Arnold in a loud cockney accent because… Well, we’re not sure exactly.
Diesel was in town to promote Fast & Furious Live, which is essentially Swan Lake but with cars (probably). Die-hard fans will pay to watch a series of stunt set-pieces that are taking place in a large arena, as part of a £25m show that features fancy motors, 3D projections and an actual submarine.
So, perhaps the adrenaline of launching the event in London has made Diesel go a bit over-excited. Perhaps he’s been watching Mary Poppins on a loop in his hotel room. But, whatever the reason for his odd interview technique, the Good Morning Britain interview left fans absolutely baffled.
Some blamed booze (though we’re sure Vin Diesel, a professional, wouldn’t have been on the sauce at that time in the morning).
Was @vindiesel drunk filming that segment for @GMB
— lenny (@jessticles09) January 19, 2018
@GMB vin diesel drunk!!
— Lisa Gillespie (@lisapayne30) January 19, 2018
Others had different theories…
Is Vin Diesel trying to show his range with a busted British accent #GMB
— Idlewriter (@Idlewriter) January 19, 2018
What the hell is vin diesel on? Has he been possessed by dick van dyke? #gmb
— Dan (@Daniel_Reeves_) January 19, 2018
Some fans saw the funny side…
Hahaha @vindiesel "English" accent on @GMB was hillarious!!!
— Annie B (@Annie_B86) January 19, 2018
@GMB Vin Diesel's impression of Richard Arnold was more Zippy than Richard
— Kirsty (@HeyHoEatPie) January 19, 2018
loving vin diesel on gmb
— ANTi (@zefkat) January 19, 2018
@vindiesel doing a British accent on @gmb I don’t know whether to laugh or scream #gmb
— Sophie (@SophieLouiseH_x) January 19, 2018
While a lot of people just seemed worried.
Vin Diesel, you alright? #GMB
— Kelly (@_kellylouiseh) January 19, 2018
Is Vin Diesel gonna be alright? #GMB
— Kimberley (@KimberleyW1983) January 19, 2018
What's wrong with Vin Diesel #GMB
— irene mangan (@irene74xx) January 19, 2018
Still, pretty much everyone seemed to be in agreement with the following statement.
Blimey! Vin Diesel on @GMB is off his rocker!
— Darren Freeman (@DaxxaFreeman) January 19, 2018
Let’s hope this is a brief phase Vin’s going through, we don’t fancy hearing his London accent in the next Fast & Furious film, which already has enough problems to contend with. As for what would happen if Diesel decided to mutter ‘I am Groot’ in that voice in the next Guardians Of The Galaxy movie… Actually, we’d quite like to see that.
If you fancy seeing a bunch of cars driving around an arena, you can buy tickets for the event here.
