Vin Diesel Confirms ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Ending, Teases “Grand Finale”

The end is near, says Vin Diesel. But he promises it will indeed be a grand finale.

The Fast and the Furious star and producer posted to Instagram today and updated fans on the next franchise installment, known as Fast X. The film is scheduled for May release and likely marks the end of the long-running series, at least for Diesel.

The actor is starting to inch out into the public again after a December lawsuit was filed against him by a former assistant, accusing him of sexual battery. He has denied the allegations.

Today was focused on big plans.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team…,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…

“While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

“Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.

“Hope to make you proud!”

