Did she say nuts? The puzzle in question on Wheel of Fortune.

Eagle-eared viewers caught a blatant break of the rules on Tuesday’s Wheel of Fortune and took to social media to call out host Pat Sajak for missing it.

It was all part of another fun-filled, rule-bending and contestant-dancing night in game shows, and here’s a rundown of all the biggest moments.

Wheel of Fortune

The big moment in question from the night came when contestant Nadine Cedro from Toms River, New Jersey, was spinning the wheel. The puzzle was a Wheel of Fortune crossword with “butter” being the clue, and the words in the puzzle all coming after butter in common compound words. And that helped set the stage for the…

Loser of the Night: Rule followers.

When it came time for Cedro to solve the puzzle, Sajak reminded her of the rules one last time with, “say everything, don’t add anything.”

So off she went with, “Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nuts,” and was awarded the victory. However, the puzzle on the board showed “Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nut,” with the word nut being singular and not plural as she said it.

It may seem like a minor thing, but Sajak does often remind people to read things exactly as they are on the board, which was seemingly not the case here. And viewers reacting on X noticed, like one user who rewound the moment three times or another who says Cedro “def said nuts.”

#WheelOfFortune missed the lady saying "nuts" instead of "nut." Pat was too quick to confirm. — Blah Myah Nyah Crah (@findallday42) October 17, 2023

@WheelofFortune that Nadine said nuts not nut I caught it!!

No S added! #NoS 10-17-23 show — Leticia Gutierrez (@Leticia30623883) October 17, 2023

Celebrity Squares

VH1 rolled out Celebrity Squares on Tuesday, a reboot of the classic Hollywood Squares in which two contestants must agree or disagree with answers given by celebs to questions about Black pop culture read by the host, in this case, actor and comedian DC Young Fly. It's co-produced by funnyman Kevin Hart, who also serves as the announcer.

Contestant Herby gets airborne over his win on Celebrity Squares. (VH1)

Just as the original Peter Marshall-hosted version had the feeling of a free-wheeling, often ribald cocktail party, Celebrity Squares features quipping, smack-talking celebs like comedians B. Simone, and Affion Crockett, actors Alesha Renee, Malcolm Barrett, Bresha Webb, Amin Joseph, Tami Roman, Tisha Campbell and gospel music icon Kirk Franklin.

But it was the host, DC Young Fly, who delivered the…

Quip of the Night: The host sent the losing contestant home with this line: “Zorine, you've been confused all day, you are wrong! YOU LOST!” While the guy who won was spinning and dancing all over the stage. And when all that is happening, you know it's not your grandad's game show.

Jeopardy!

The Champions Wildcard tournament continued on Jeopardy! Tuesday, with a three-time champion from season 37, Lucy Ricketts, among the past champs back on the Alex Trebek stage to see what else they can do.

And what she could do was dominate. Despite losing sums of $2,400 and $6,000 during Daily Doubles, the children's book designer from Atlanta still managed to win $6,800 more than her next closest competitor. Making her the…

Winner of the Night: Ricketts earned $11,600 for the episode and clinched a spot as a finalist in the Champions Wildcard final.

Press Your Luck

Over on ABC’s Press Your Luck, a devastating “whammy” during the final round emptied all $60,000 out of contestant Carlo’s winnings. But there was plenty of excitement leading up to that moment as the game show’s board of prizes, spins and whammys was feeling extra generous for most of the game. And that montage is the…

Clip of the Night:

After tomorrow's #PressYourLuck, you will never be the same. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zFuCfOBbDz — Press Your Luck (@TVPressYourLuck) October 16, 2023

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune air weeknights, check local listings; Celebrity Squares airs Tuesdays on VH1; Press Your Luck airs Tuesdays on ABC.