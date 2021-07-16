Viewers call out ‘Jeopardy!’ for letting an inaccurate question slide
On Jeopardy! Thursday, there was a clue from the “Time For Science” category about the discoveries of famed astronomer, Percival Lowell. But after viewers took a telescope to the answer, it was discovered that there was most likely a mistake made by the show.
“Percival Lowell thought he saw these on the surface of Venus -- some think it was a reflection of the blood vessels in his eye,” Guest-host George Stephanopoulos said, reading the clue.
Defending champion Tyler Vandenberg, a marine from Washington DC, buzzed in to say, “what are canals?” It was deemed correct, he was awarded $1600, and the show moved on. But as it turns out, Lowell is actually well known in history books , and the possibility of canals on Mars. And, as was accurately , what he saw on Venus he described as “spokes,” which he actually mistook his own eye for.
So while the clue was technically correct, the answer should have been “spokes.”