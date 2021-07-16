Viewers call out ‘Jeopardy!’ for letting an inaccurate question slide

On Jeopardy! Thursday, there was a clue from the “Time For Science” category about the discoveries of famed astronomer, Percival Lowell. But after viewers took a telescope to the answer, it was discovered that there was most likely a mistake made by the show.

“Percival Lowell thought he saw these on the surface of Venus -- some think it was a reflection of the blood vessels in his eye,” Guest-host George Stephanopoulos said, reading the clue.

Defending champion Tyler Vandenberg, a marine from Washington DC, buzzed in to say, “what are canals?” It was deemed correct, he was awarded $1600, and the show moved on. But as it turns out, Lowell is actually well known in history books for discovering , and writing a lot about, the possibility of canals on Mars. And, as was accurately pointed out on Twitter , what he saw on Venus he described as “spokes,” which many believe he actually mistook his own eye for.

So while the clue was technically correct, the answer should have been “spokes.”