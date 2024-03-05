Video Shows Sex Workers Brawl Over Alleged Turf War in Thailand, Cops Intervene

Police had to break up a brawl between sex workers from Thailand and the Philippines.

TMZ reports that the incident happened on Monday in Bangkok’s Red Light District when an apparent turf war broke out between the two warring factions. Cops arrived at a popular hotel on Sukhumvit Road after receiving a call about a dispute between some Filipino sex workers, who allegedly stole customers from a Thai sex worker.

Twitter: @CrazySocietynow

When officers brought some of the sex workers out of the building, a large crowd had gathered outside and a clash ensued—with police even getting caught up in the mix. Everyone was fighting each other in the chaotic mess. When it was finally over, all involved came out with a fair amount of bruises and scrapes.

Twitter: @Cinederose

According to the outlet, some of the sex workers were arrested for not having the proper paperwork to work in the country.

More on this