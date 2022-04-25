Video Shows Alec Baldwin Rehearse With Gun Day of ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

In newly released footage from the set of his doomed indie Western Rust, Alec Baldwin—who accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun last October—can be seen unholstering a revolver and pointing it at the camera while rehearsing a scene.

On Monday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released the footage (filmed the same day Hutchins died) along with case documents, body camera video, incident reports, and witness interviews.

No one has been charged in the shooting; investigators are working to determine how the gun discharged—Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger—as well as how a live round made it into the actor’s prop gun and escaped notice during safety checks. Authorities said they still do not have important pieces of evidence, such as ballistics reports, necessary to complete the investigation. Director Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder during the freak incident, but survived.

“Today the sheriff’s office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement. “The files are all related to the Rust movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation.”

Dummy rounds seized from the set by law enforcement. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

Rust’s on-set tragedy occurred just hours after at least six crew members walked off the set to protest poor working conditions, the Los Angeles Times reported, which allegedly included long hours and a lax observance of safety protocols. The Daily Beast also reported on the concerns raised by an “inexperienced” 24-year-old armorer working on set.

The Times reported last October that Rust had faced multiple accidental prop-gun discharges on set before the incident that killed Hutchins. A camera operator had allegedly complained to a production manager about gun safety days before. Rust Movie Productions said in a statement at the time that it had not been made aware of “any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety” and promised an internal review.

A bloody shirt taken as evidence by sheriff’s deputies. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ husband, Los Angeles lawyer Matthew Hutchins, told The Daily Beast that he had spoken with Baldwin, whom he said was “being very supportive.” Eventually, however, he filed a lawsuit against the actor and others involved in the production for the “reckless” actions he alleged led to his 42-year-old wife’s death. Baldwin later blamed the suit for preventing “Rust” from being finished.

A series of text messages sent by Rust prop master Sarah Zachry after the incident also shed new light on the tragedy. In them, Zachry reportedly discussed the fact that Baldwin “preferred to use real guns and props on set, and referenced a time he didn’t want to act with a ‘rubber knife.’”

“Alec never liked anything fake like guns and even the rubber knife,” Zachry wrote. “He always wanted his real gun.”

A prop gun used on the set of “Rust.” Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

Baldwin has not been charged with a crime, although charges have not been ruled out, say New Mexico authorities. Last week, the State of New Mexico fined the production $137,000 for “willful” safety failures.

“This tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety,” Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in a statement at the time.

In a December 2021 interview, Baldwin claimed he cocked the gun’s hammer but never pulled the trigger, before it went off.

