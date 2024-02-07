Video game class at Tipton High School blends literature, history and gaming

Feb. 7—TIPTON — Students sat huddled around their peers as they booted up the classic 1987 The Legend of Zelda.

The goal was simple: complete the game before the other team.

The class was split into two teams. The two teams were in adjacent rooms.

Using only teamwork and their intuition, students attempted to navigate the overworld and dungeons of Zelda.

"It doesn't give you a map or guide," said Yaviel Maldonado.

Students could not look up anything about the game.

"Our phones were banned," said Zsanelle Sagad.

All they had were each other, offering advice in a way only high school gamers can.

"It was everyone screaming, 'Go that way! No, go that way!'" said Macy Golden.

It was reminiscent of an old-school Friday night between friends, before the age of Google, cell phones and online gaming.

"That part was so much fun for me," said English teacher John Robertson. "It brings back memories."

This is video game lit at Tipton High School. The class combines literature, the history of video games, and of course, gaming itself.

The class starts with the Atari era — students play "Pong — and works its way through the 8-bit and 16-bit generations of Nintendo, eventually arriving at modern-day gaming on Xbox, PlayStation and PCs.

Storytelling, narratives and character development are key concepts in the class, just like any literature course. Video games just happen to be an effective way to engage high school students.

"The idea behind it was that video games are a great storytelling medium," Robertson said.

Playing Zelda is an opportunity to discuss the epic hero, a brave and noble character. Link, the elf-like main character, certainly fits the archetype.

Super Mario Bros. makes for a good discussion on gender roles.

"We really dive into a lot of great concepts," Robertson said. "There's so much you can pull from."

The class is supposed to give presentations this week on 8-bit NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games.

Groups of two or three students had their choice of games. Selected games included Donkey Kong, Tecmo Bowl, Metroid, Dig Dug and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

They were to research the game, explain the narrative — the most important part — play it if possible and make their case why it's the best game of the generation.

Students must also explain what was new or innovative about their game.

"That's an important thing," Robertson told his class Friday. "Nintendo saved the video game area in 1985."

Video game lit is a semester-long elective course and one that is usually full.

Senior Ethan Stanley took the class for the most obvious reason. He's a gamer and remembers Galaga at the Tipton Pizza King.

"It's a lot more educational than some of my other classes, even my core classes," he said.

Stanley said it's the way the class is taught and how Robertson engages the class.

Other students took the class for less obvious reasons.

Ashley Robinson took Robertson's creative writing class last semester.

"I like writing, and I knew video game lit would have some writing," she said.

Robinson and Golden, best friends who took the class together, have connected with the idea of video games as a method of storytelling.

Golden noted one can spend countless hours playing their favorite video game, compared to watching a movie or reading a book, both of which are only so long.

"You also feel more attached to the characters because you play as them," she said.

"You are the character," Robinson added.

Robertson grew up during the rise of video games. Many of the older games the students play for class are ones he's brought from home.

The teacher hopes the class builds relationships between students and their parents or siblings, who might have grown up playing the same games they learn about.

Robinson and her older brother played Halo 4 when they were younger. There's a chance to connect whenever she plays an older game in class.

"I'll send pictures to my brother," she said.

The class will take a field trip later this semester to Boss Battle Games, an arcade in Castleton Square Mall. The arcade charges an admission fee, but games are free to play.

"They're getting the whole 90s kid experience," Robertson said.

