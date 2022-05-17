New Video from Ezra Miller's Arrest Shows Them Correcting Police on Pronoun Use: 'I'm Not a Sir'

Audible Presents 'Patti Smith: Words and Music', New York, USA - 23 Sep 2018

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock Ezra Miller

New video footage from Ezra Miller's arrest in Hawaii shows them correcting law enforcement for using the term "sir" to address them.

In the police body-cam footage shared by TMZ Monday, Miller, 29, asked for those making the arrest to be careful with their wrists and hands, as they are a musician and wary of potential "nerve damage."

Later, one of the law enforcement officers is heard calling Miller "sir," to which they responded, "I'm sorry, I'm not a sir. I'm transgender nonbinary. Please don't call me a sir."

After the officer told Miller, "I was just trying to be respectful," the actor said, "If you fail to do that again, that is an act of intentional bigotry" and cites "U.S. federal law."

"Please call me 'they/them/theirs,' you can use the term 'Mx.' … if you prefer," Miller added.

Representatives for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League" - Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Ezra Miller

In a previous news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed Miller was arrested early March 28 and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over incidents at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

Police said the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

Last month, Miller pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge from the alleged incident via Zoom call, after which the judge sentenced the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star to pay a $500 fine.

The judge dismissed two additional counts against Miller "with prejudice," including a harassment charge from the same incident and a separate traffic-obstruction-related complaint. She also ordered Miller to "stay away from" the karaoke bar, Margarita Village, on Silva Street in Hilo, Hawaii.

Ezra Miller

Hawai'i Police Department Ezra Miller

In police body-cam footage shared online by TMZ last week, Miller claimed that they filmed themself getting assaulted while speaking with authorities, who attempted to put them under arrest for the incident that occurred at the bar in Hawaii.

While asking police officers to identify themselves, The Flash star could be heard screaming requests for a "full badge number" and also said, "Don't touch me."

Miller also attempted to use their amendment rights amid their arrest, and alleged that one officer touched their private area during a search.

"Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don't do that," they exclaimed, adding, "I'm transgender, non-binary and I don't want to be searched by a man!"

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the latter portion of the body-cam footage.