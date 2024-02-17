New Video Captures Tense Exchange Among Teens Just Before Kansas City Shooting

A new video has emerged about the Kansas City shooting incident, showing teenagers engaging in a heated exchange just moments before shots are fired.

It comes after two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. They are currently being held in a juvenile detention center. Several high-profile individuals have denounced the shooting via public statements.

New Video Reveals Multiples Were Involved In The Altercation

In the aftermath of the Kansas City shooting, a recently surfaced video unveils additional details surrounding the incident.

As per footage obtained by a news outlet, several teenagers were captured engaging in a heated exchange moments before gunshots erupted, resulting in chaos that claimed one life and left 22 others injured.

The video clip showed a teenager in red engaged in a heated argument with an off-camera individual during the rally held after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. Another teen dressed in black is observed approaching the altercation.

Both figures are later seen walking away from the scene of the shooting, with the individual in black exhibiting signs of injury, including blood on his face, presumably stemming from the gunfire.

The footage additionally captures a young man in a brown jacket and another in a black jacket with a red beanie, who are also assumed to have been involved in the altercation.

Two Teens Have Been Arrested In Connection With The Shooting

The three suspects in the Kansas City, shooting during the Super Bowl championship celebration were taken into custody. I have yet to see this on mainstream media anywhere have you? pic.twitter.com/x6N9XVxBgk — Elaine Lancaster (@elainelancaster) February 15, 2024

While all the pieces of the incident have yet to be pieced together, it has been confirmed by the police that it was not tied to an act of terrorism.

Two teenagers have since been arrested in connection with the tragedy and have been charged with gun and resisting arrest charges. They are being held in a juvenile detention center, and extra charges are anticipated to be included in the future as the investigation unfolds in the coming days.

Due to the teens not yet being of adult age, their names have been withheld from the public in line with juvenile court cases in the state. It is also expected that the same rule will prevent their hearings from being public if their case proceeds to trial.

In the meantime, the authorities have continued to solicit information about the incident from the public to help with their ongoing investigation.

Female Victim Killed In The Shooting Has Been Identified

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 45, was shot and killed at the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade where 22 others were injured. A mother of two, local DJ, and host of KKFI’s Taste of Tejano, she was known by so many for her kindness and zest for life. She deserved so much more. pic.twitter.com/mxPhyYUVBt — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) February 15, 2024

The one individual who lost her life in the shooting has been identified as a 43-year-old local DJ known as Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

The deceased woman was the host of a Tex-Mex music show on community radio station KKFI. She was also actively involved in raising funds for Latino community events and organizations, including organizing toy drives for kids suffering from cancer and college scholarships.

During the shooting, her son and two other family members were injured. The son has been released from the hospital.

Well-wishers subsequently started an online fundraiser to raise money for the Lopez-Galvan family. It has since raised more than $230,000, with $100,000 being donated by singer Taylor Swift, who was at the Super Bowl event to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The U.S. President And Several High-Profile Individuals Have Reacted To The Shooting

Several individuals have voiced their opinions over the incident, with the Kansas City police chief, Stacey Graves, one of the leading voices, per The Guardian.

"This is not Kansas City. I'm angry [about] what has happened … All the law enforcement that were there did the best they could, and I'm so proud of them that they ran into danger," she said in a press interview after the incident.

Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas, weighed in on the shooting, describing it as "tragic for everyone who was part of it" and calling for more action to stop the epidemic of mass shootings in the U.S.

The U.S. president, Joe Biden, sent in his condolences and called for "tougher gun control measures" as a preventive measure against the recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs denounced the shooting as a "senseless act of violence" and mentioned that their players, staff, and families were all safe.