VICTORY Performs "I Don't Have To Pretend" On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Bad news: If you had your heart set on a sub-$40,000 Cybertruck, it ain't coming next year, if ever. Tesla first announced a single-motor Cybertruck variant with rear-wheel drive back in 2019, promising a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a 250-mile range. Then came the pandemic, and more delays, thanks at least in part to the Cybertruck's rigid steel body.