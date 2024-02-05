Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, SZA Share 2024 R&B Grammy Wins

Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, and SZA all count major wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (Feb. 4) ahead of the televised event. As the R&B categories were announced, the three vocal talents emerged on top in some of this year’s most competitive categories.

Emerging R&B talent Coco Jones took the trophy for Best R&B Performance for her romantic song “ICU.” To win, the BELAIR star beat out Chris Brown, Robert Glasper, Alex Isley, SiR, Victoria Monét, and SZA.

“You know what? I think it didn’t [laughs]. I didn’t know it was going to be my biggest hit,” shared the 26-year-old of “ICU” with Billboard. “There’s this thing I would do since when I was a kid where the actual soul would come out. I used to do it all the time when I would audition. I would sing ‘Chain of Fools’ by Aretha Franklin and I would pretend I was Aretha, like I been through the storm and this is my song. ‘You’re going to feel this,’ but I’m nine. I don’t know anything. So I do give a lot of credit to my mom for even introducing me to that type of soul, emotion and that raw vulnerability that I learned to imitate, but I knew when I heard the track, I just knew [it was special]. I just knew I was going to do some sh*t.”

Victoria Monét took home the 2024 Best R&B Album trophy for her acclaimed work Jaguar II. Additionally, the 34-year-old was awarded Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. She is still up for Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, and more.

“Yeah, I can be a great mom, but I can also smoke weed,” explained the “On My Mama” performer to ELLE magazine about showcasing her full self on the album.

“Yeah, I can be a bad bi**h in the club that’s not trying to talk to nobody, but I can also be completely enamored and in love with someone, so I’m really hoping that that feels like a warm hug and encompasses all of the feelings that women and people have within themselves and knowing that all of those things are on the album and they can find themselves somewhere in there.”

Top Dog Entertainment’s leading lady SZA was awarded Best Progressive R&B Album for her record-breaking album SOS. Her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Ghost In The Machine” from the project also took the trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

With nine total nominations, the New Jersey native stands as this year’s most nominated artist across the board including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

“She’s an artist’s artist,” detailed her manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson to Variety, continuing, “so you kind of have to let her go and just build around whatever mood or vibe or zone she’s in.”

PJ Morton also walked away with a pre-ceremony award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol.

The 2024 Grammy Awards air live on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year, announced performers include Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and more.

