Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls hit during karaoke with husband David: 'The one & only Posh Spice'

Victoria Beckham channeled her past as Posh Spice during a karaoke performance of the Spice Girls hit song "Stop." (Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Victoria Beckham is adding a little spice to family karaoke night.

The fashion designer once known as Posh Spice took the stage in front of friends and family to belt out a familiar tune: the 1997 Spice Girls hit "Stop." With a group of friends behind her, the former singer, who wore a form-fitting black dress and matching cardigan sweater, didn't miss a beat as she performed the lyrics and dance moves from the song's original music video.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” her husband David Beckham, 47, captioned the fun video.

Beckham, 48, chimed in on her rare performance in her Instagram Stories, sharing the video and writing "Only for you, David Beckham," on the page. She added a Spice World emoji at the bottom.

Beckham's willingness to perform one of the hits from her Spice Girls days is a rare occasion. While the rest of the group, which split up in 2000, reunited for a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland back in 2019, Beckham didn't join in on the festivities. The last time she performed with the group was in 2012, when she took the stage at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics. Now focusing on fashion, the mother of four has sworn off reliving her pop stardom.

"I won't ever do it again. Doing the Olympics was an incredible honor. I was so proud to do it — proud to be British," she told Vanity Fair. "That was a perfect time to say, 'That's great. Thank you to everybody, but no more.' Sometimes you have got to know when it's time to leave the party."

However, her former bandmates aren't slowing down any time soon. Just last week, Mel B, once known as "Scary Spice," said the group plans to head Down Under for a tour.

"I said it at the end of our 2019 tour, 'see you next year, Australia', and then COVID hit and everyone's plans went out the window," Mel B told the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail reported. "We are definitely planning to do more shows and Australia is a place that we really love so I am going to be sure we will come back here."