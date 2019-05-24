Victoria Beckham shares sweet message for Spice Girls as they kick off reunion tour without her

Victoria Beckham proves that friendship never ends.

As the Spice Girls sans Posh Spice kicked off their “Spice World” revival tour today in Dublin, the pop star-turned-fashion designer posted an iconic throwback performance picture with heartfelt well-wishes to her four friends and former bandmates — Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) — on Instagram.

Beckham hasn’t been on stage with the group since their performance together at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London. In addition to her sweet post, Beckham also sent an encouraging email to Baby Spice before the show, Bunton revealed to the Evening Standard.

The fierce four remaining members of the iconic ’90s girl group first announced their first tour in more than a decade back in November. The now 13-stop UK and Ireland Tour is not only the occasion to quite literally get the band back together, but it is off to a strong start: the Spice Girls made history on their first stop, becoming “the first ever girl band to play” at the 75,000-person Croke Park venue in Dublin, according to Bunton.

Optimistic fans are still hoping for a surprise appearance by Beckham at some point along the tour’s nearly month-long run, so here’s hoping the Spice Girls will give them what they really really want.

