Victoria Beckham Shares Photo of ‘Electrician’ David Beckham Fixing Their TV in His Underwear

David Beckham doesn’t rock the most professional attire when fixing electronics — but it doesn’t seem like anyone minds. Victoria Beckham shared a photo Friday (Dec. 15) of her famous husband hard at work on the couple’s television set, wearing nothing but his Calvin Kleins.

In the hilarious snap, Mr. Beckham sprawls out on the floor while examining the underside of his flatscreen. His full body of tattoos is on full display in the picture, with the superstar athlete wearing nothing but a pair of white undergarments.

More from Billboard

“Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham,” the former Spice Girl captioned the post.

Suffice to say, Ms. Beckham’s followers enjoyed the view. “I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want…,” wrote one commenter.

“Currently breaking my tv,” joked Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and share four children. A four-part documentary on their lives, Beckham, dropped on Netflix earlier this year, inspiring a TikTok trend called the “Beckham Test” based on a scene in which the couple dance together to “Island in the Streams” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

The series proved insightful into the public scrutiny the Beckhams faced when they first started dating, with Posh Spice recalling, “It was a nightmare.” “From the minute we opened the door in the morning, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we would get followed,” she continued in the doc. “It was an absolute circus — it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

See Victoria’s post below:

Best of Billboard