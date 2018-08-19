Victoria's Secret Model Lily Aldridge is Pregnant!

Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge is growing her family by one! The model announced today that she is expecting her second child through a super sweet Instagram post.

"🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗" she wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a selfie of her growing baby bump. The model, 32, didn't reveal any other information about her pregnancy in the post, but it looks like the exciting addition is relatively new.

This will be Aldridge's second child with her husband, musician Caleb Followill. Her first child, a daughter named Dixie, is six years old. Some of her fellow model friends expressed their excitement for the soon-to-be mom of two, including Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss.

“Yayyyyyyy,” wrote Jenner in a comment underneath the photo. Jenner has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside Aldridge before.

Friend and former Victoria’s Secret angel Karlie Kloss also commenting, writing, “So excited for you mama lily!!!!!"

Nick Jonas, who has been celebrating his engagement to Priyanka Chopra this weekend, chimed in to say congratulations by leaving two praise hands emojis beneath Aldridge's photo.

Last year, Aldridge shared in an interview with Porter that her daughter “is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with.”

“I am so proud to be a mom; it’s the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt,” she added.

Aldridge told People previously that after giving birth to her first daughter, “something switched in me and I totally changed my fashion.”

“I was less scared to make choices that people may not like,” she said. “I realized, ‘I don’t care.’ If I want to do something fun or if I want to try something new I’m gonna try it and if people don’t like it that’s okay.”

“I think it’s so important to be fearless with fashion because you have to enjoy life, live a little, experiment, do beauty looks you didn’t think about,” she added. “My style changes daily. My choices change daily. That’s so important. Change up your routine.”

Congrats, mama!