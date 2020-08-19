Victor Cruz Opens Up on Girlfriend Karrueche Tran, Co-Parenting With His Ex & More

From one E! personality to another.

It's been nearly three years since Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran were first romantically linked, but to this day, the former NFL wide receiver still finds himself gushing over her.

Victor opened up about the Claws actress to his fellow E! personality Justin Sylvester on the latest episode of Just the Sip, telling him, "It's about the ones you can bring home to momma. And Karrueche...I can bring her home to momma."

He continued, "She's nice. She knows how to cook. She's humble. She's family-oriented. She understands me. She's funny."

"Just all of the above, man," Victor added on the podcast, where he also talked about another important lady in his life: Kennedy, his 8-year-old daughter.

The New Jersey native recalled the day she was born—"right smack dab in the middle" of playoffs for the 2011 NFL season—and how his priorities quickly changed, as well as his motivation as a football player.

"More so emotionally, it gave me the motivation that I needed I think," Victor told Justin. "I had nobody else to play for but this child who was depending on me. And my family. It just brought me that much closer to my family."

Today, Victor and his ex, Elaina Watley, co-parent Kennedy. And though they're now doing "great," he admitted that "it didn't start off that way."

"Because both of us resented each other in the beginning and just went through that phase of like, 'Don't talk to me. Don't pick up your daughter. I'll call you,' or just creating these weird barriers...just little things like that to make each other's lives difficult," Victor explained. "But I think now as we've matured and it's been a few years, we've both reached a level of maturity where now it's at its best."

"Now we just have conversations about our child," he added. "We put our egos aside and just we're able to have normal dialogue in reference to Kennedy and in reference to her well-being and what she wants to do."

Throughout the rest of the Just the Sip episode, Victor detailed how he went from Paterson, New Jersey to the NFL.

He was released from the New York Giants in early 2017, but were he still playing today, he said he'd follow Colin Kaepernick's lead and take a knee during the national anthem in protest of racism and police brutality.

Justin posed a question on the matter, and Victor responded, "I believe I would, especially just like seeing how the last three months—just with the Black Lives Matter movement and social inequality and just everything, how it's kind of just exploded—I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn't follow up everything I've been saying with action."

Listen to the complete episode of Just the Sip to hear more about Victor's stance on kneeling and his time in the NFL.