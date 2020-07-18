Nick Cannon has talk show postponed, meets with rabbi after anti-Semitic comments

After announcing time away from his radio program, Nick Cannon has also had his upcoming talk show pushed back following his recent anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast.

According to a joint statement from Lionsgate and its syndication company Debmar-Mercury, Cannon's talk show will no longer debut this year. His show, titled "Nick Cannon," was scheduled to launch Oct. 5.

"After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere," the statement continued. "We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views."

The statement indicates that the companies are looking to air Cannon's show by fall 2021.

"We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the 'Nick Cannon' talk show," the statement continued. "Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for."

On Thursday, Cannon wrote in a series of tweets that he has decided to step back from his radio program.

"Morning radio family," wrote Cannon, who hosts the Los Angeles-based show "Nick Cannon Mornings." "I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education."

He added that he'll be using the time to "establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together."

On Friday, Cannon's tweets took on a more troubled tone.

"I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth," he wrote with a praying hands emoji and a heart.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!"

Cannon's apology came a day after ViacomCBS cut ties with the TV host, and was followed quickly by a supportive statement from Fox, which said it would keep him as host of "The Masked Singer."

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," Cannon tweeted Wednesday evening.

He continued: "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

Cannon further said he wanted to "assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

It was an about-face for Cannon, who had hours previously stopped short of apologizing for a controversial discussion on his podcast with Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin, a former member of Public Enemy who was fired for making anti-Semitic remarks in 1989. During the discussion, Cannon promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and praised Louis Farrakhan.

Cannon, who created and hosted Viacom-owned VH1's sketch comedy series "Wild 'N Out," shared a lengthy statement to his Facebook account earlier Wednesday saying he was "deeply saddened" that the network refused to use this opportunity to "grow closer together and learn more about one another." He also demanded ownership of "Wild 'N Out."

ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon following the actor's anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, 'Cannon's Class.' More