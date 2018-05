LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Viacom Inc on Tuesday said it will stop airing reruns of ABC's original "Roseanne" after the network canceled the top-rated series following racist tweets by its star Rosesanne Barr, a company spokesman said.

Viacom's Paramount, TV Land and CMT cable networks had been broadcasting episodes of the original 1990s "Roseanne."





(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Bill Tarrant)