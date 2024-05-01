Veteran portrait exhibit by George W. Bush heading to Disney World

Former President George W. Bush paints portraits of military veterans. On Wednesday, the first day of National Military Appreciation Month, Disney EPCOT announced it will host an exhibit of the portraits at The American Adventure Pavilion. Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center

May 1 (UPI) -- With the start of National Military Appreciation Month, Disney's EPCOT announced Wednesday it will open a new exhibit of military veteran portraits painted by former President George W. Bush.

The exhibit, called "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors," will be on loan from the George W. Bush Institute. The exhibit will open to the public June 9, at The American Adventure Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

"Celebrating those who give so much to our country has been part of the fabric of The Walt Disney Company throughout our 100-year history," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences. "We're grateful to the Bush Institute for allowing us to feature this special collection and share it with our guests."

The 60 oil paintings feature U.S. service members and veterans who served after 9/11. Each painting is accompanied by a biography written by Bush, who has come to know the veterans personally. The stories reveal the veterans' service on the battlefield, recovery from injuries and post-military contributions.

The nation's 43rd president took up painting as a hobby after leaving office in 2009. Eight years later, he released a book featuring his portraits of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Proceeds from the book have benefited the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Military Service Initiative, which helps veterans overcome the physical and emotional scars from war as they transition back to civilian life.

As the paintings feature post-9/11 veterans, Disney announced Wednesday it will include information in the exhibit on how to support those who have served and their families. One resource, called Check-In, helps veterans connect with free, high-quality mental and brain health care.

National Military Appreciation Month, which was designated in 1999 and runs from May 1 to May 31, honors those who are currently serving in the U.S military.

"We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year," said Ken Hersh, president and chief executive officer of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

"My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our service members and their families face when transitioning out of the military."