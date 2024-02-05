Make your very early Emmys 2024 nominee picks today in our new predictions center event

Are you a great Emmy predictor months ahead of the nominations announcement on July 17? Now is your chance to make your early Emmys 2024 nominee picks n our new predictions center event launched today. We’ve got a total of 16 categories available for comedy, drama and limited/movie genres, but keep in mind that the event will be updated throughout the next few months with additions, deletions and category changes.

For the comedy field, only three of the most recent series nominees are returning for the 2024 races: champion “The Bear,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Only Murders in the Building.” That means “Barry,” “Jury Duty,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ted Lasso” and “Wednesday” are gone. You will find some great options, however, with the return of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Frasier,” “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and a whole slew of new series.

Drama is even more barren than comedy with “The Crown” as the only possibility to return from the 2023 series race. Gone (at least for now) are “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” champion “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets.” Look for possible returns by “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show” and many first-time contenders.

As always, the limited series categories will feature quite a few performers known already to Oscar and Emmy contenders. That list includes “Apples Never Fall” (Annette Bening), “The Crowded Room” (Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried), “Expats” (Nicole Kidman), “Fargo” (Jon Hamm), “Fellow Travelers” (Matt Bomer), “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts), “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (David Oyelowo), “Lessons in Chemistry” (Brie Larson), “Manhunt” (Tobias Menzies), “Mary and George” (Julianne Moore), “Masters of the Air” (Austin Butler), “The Regime” (Kate Winslet), “True Detective: Night Country” (Jodie Foster) and dozens of more.

