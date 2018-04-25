Verne Troyer's death reported as 'possible suicide' by coroner

Verne Troyer’s death has been reported as a ‘possible suicide’, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner.

“He was admitted with a very high level of alcohol in his system,” spokesperson Ed Winter told People. “His case is deferred at this time pending additional tests.”

The actor died on Saturday at the age of 49.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” his family confirmed in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.”

View photos (Credit: New Line) More

Troyer, who was two-feet, eight-inches tall, and born with achondroplasia, was best known for playing Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies.

But he had long-documented struggles with alcohol, and had been rushed to hospital just weeks before with reported alcohol poisoning.

TMZ later reported that he was ‘extremely upset, drunk and suicidal’ when the emergency services arrived at his apartment.

“Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined,” the statement from his family continued.

“He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

Read more

Reviews land for Avengers: Infinity War

Stan Lee denies he’s the victim of elder abuse

NASA scientists name ‘worst space movie’



