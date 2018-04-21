Verne Troyer, Mini-Me Actor in ‘Austin Powers,’ Dies at 49

Verne Troyer, the actor best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” films, has died. He was 49.

According to a statement posted on his Instagram account, the actor died Saturday afternoon. Troyer’s representatives did not disclose a cause of death, but the statement alluded to depression and suicide. Troyer’s reps said there would be no comment beyond the statement.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” read the statement. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”









The actor was hospitalized earlier this week after emergency personnel responded to a call at his North Hollywood residence. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told TheWrap that there was a call regarding a medical emergency, resulting in Troyer being transported to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, a message was posted to Troyer’s Instagram account that read, “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”

Troyer, who was diagnosed with achondroplasia dwarfism and measured 2 feet 8 inches tall, played Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” films and also starred as Griphook the goblin in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

In a statement to TheWrap, “Austin Powers” costar Mike Myers said, “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

He was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on Jan. 1, 1969 and began his Hollywood career in 1994 as a stunt double in “Baby’s Day Out.” Troyer’s other credits included “The Love Guru,” “Men in Black,” “Jingle All the Way,” “Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Scrubs” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” He also appeared on reality shows like “Celebrity Juice” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

Last April, Troyer said that he was entering a treatment center to combat alcohol addiction, after receiving treatment for the past week.

The statement posted to social media also asked that donations be made to either of his two favorite charities, The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies, in lieu of flowers.

