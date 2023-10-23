Vera Wang Admits She Orders McDonald's 'Every Day' in Fast Food Confession — Three Years After Viral Abs Photo

The fashion designer, 74, made the surprising diet confession at the DKMS Gala in New York City on Thursday

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; VERA WANG/Instagram Vera Wang

Vera Wang is a fast food fan!

The fashion designer, 74, made the surprising confession that she orders McDonald’s “every day” as she discussed her eating habits while attending the DKMS Gala in New York City on Thursday.

“I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely,” Wang, who recently launched her campaign with Zales for the Vera Wang LOVE Collection, told Page Six Style. “I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change.”

For fans wanting to know all about Wang’s diet and fitness regime — after the designer went viral for displaying her toned abs at age 70 back in 2020 — this confession will certainly come as a surprise.

VERA WANG/instagram Wang said she orders McDonald's "every day"

Wang’s love for fast food doesn’t stop at McDonald’s — she also shared that she's a fan of Dunkin’ Donuts.

“I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut,” she told Page Six Style. “It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too.”

Wang added that working hard over the years is what she believes has been the key to her looking and feeling great. “I’ve worked my whole life, so it’s really been about work. I think work keeps you young and stimulated,” she told the outlet.

VERA WANG/instagram The designer is also a big fan of Dunkin' Doughnuts

Wang’s fast food confession comes after she posted photos in June of her tucking into plates of fries and burgers ordered from McDonald’s during a “working lunch" with her team in a photo studio.

Earlier that month, Wang shared a snap of herself taking a bite out of an iced doughnut with sprinkles on top as she sat on a couch in front of a plate of Dunkin’ Donuts. “Sunday morning… In honor of Friday’s 🍩 Donut Day! #Dunkin #DunkinDonuts,” Wang wrote in her caption.

In May 2020, Wang caused quite a stir online when she posted a photo flashing her abs in an orange crop top and shorts on Instagram. "Category is ... Backyard Bling," she wrote in the caption. The post garnered nearly 38,000 "likes" and comments afterward.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Wang, 74, went viral after posting a photo for her toned physique in 2020

Wang explained what led to taking the viral photo, which was snapped during the COVID-19 pandemic, to PEOPLE in April. She revealed that she had been sheltering with colleagues in Miami at the time who were exercise enthusiasts.

"There was a treadmill in our house, and they kept pushing me to get on it,” Wang said. "I was going to get on the treadmill when my design director for mass bridal said to me, 'We're selling barrettes. Could you put these in your hair? I'll take the picture.' ”

“So now I'm really about to get on it and I hear them say, 'Oh, my God, people are talking about this,’” she added. “And I said, 'What are they talking about?' And they said, 'You. In an orange workout top with white jeans shorts.'"

