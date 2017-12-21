Venus Williams Will Not Be Charged After She was Involved In a Fatal Collision

Venus Williams will not face charges in the fatal car crash that killed a passenger in June.

In a police report released Wednesday, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said it will not file charges against her or the other driver as the investigation concluded neither was at fault.

“Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case,” the 19-page report read.

Williams’ Toyota Sequoia was T-boned by 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Linda Barson, 68, as the athlete waiting at an intersection. Barson’s husband, Jerome, 78, was a passenger in the second vehicle and died 13 days after the June 9 wreck.

Barson and her husband drove into the intersection when the light turned green and hit Williams’ car.

The tennis star told an officer the Hyundai had turned left in front of her as the light turned red while she was at the intersection.

The investigation concluded neither driver had violated the others’ right of way.

In body camera footage released in July, Williams can be heard telling a police officer, “I never saw that car coming, so I don’t know if they — I don’t think they stopped at the red light.”

Police initially found Williams, 37, at fault but clarified that month that she had entered the intersection on a green light.

After the crash, Williams shared her condolences on Facebook, writing, “I am devasted (sic) and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

The Barson’s family lawyer,Michael Steinger, said in a statement to the Associated Press that the findings were wrong and they planned to continue with the suit.

Williams’ attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.