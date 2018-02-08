'Venom' first teaser trailer introduces Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed's villain and the Symbiote

The first teaser trailer and poster for Tom Hardy’s Venom movie has been released and there’s a lot to take in.

The Spider-Man spin-off centres on Hardy’s Eddie Brock who has relocated to San Francisco to New York after splitting with his wife Ann Weying, played by Michelle Williams.

“Everyone’s got their thing,” Brock says in a voice over. “Maybe it’s a break up, a death, an accident, whatever it is you used to be one thing and now you’re something else.”

Eddie is certainly something else after being involved in an accident which leads him to become host to the parasitic Symbiote that turns him into Venom.

We see the alien substance in the trailer as well as Riz Ahmed’s still unnamed villain, who seems pretty keen to have his hands on it.

Eddie Brock has long been an adversary of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego.

The British actor confirmed at Comic Con Experience Brazil, that the plot of the new film was inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector and the Venom: Planet of the Symbiotes miniseries written by David Michelinie and published in 1993 and 1995, respectively.

The first storyline established Eddie Brock in San Francisco, having relocated there after coming to an agreement with Spider-Man to leave each other alone if Venom committed no crimes.

However Venom and Spidey soon team up to fight five Venom-like Symbiote creatures: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony. In the Planet of the Symbiotes, the two team up once more to defend Earth from an army of symbiotes.

Sony head Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will not feature in Venom’s films so the screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner and Kelly Marcel will have rejigged much of these two comic storylines to fit within their narrative parameters.

Venom is expected in cinemas on October 5

