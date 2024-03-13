‘Venom 3’ Is Titled ‘Venom: The Last Dance’: Tom Hardy Sequel Moves Up to October Date

The third installment of the “Venom” franchise finally has a title, “Venom: The Last Dance.” Sony has also moved up the film’s release date to Oct. 25, 2024 from the previously-announced Nov. 8 date.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Tom Hardy will return as the lethal protector Eddie Brock/Venom in the film, also starring Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo.

Kelly Marcel will make her feature directorial debut with the project. She also wrote the screenplay from a story she developed with Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy are producing.

The first two “Venom” films (2018’s “Venom,” helmed by Ruben Fleischer and the 2021 sequel “Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis) earned a combined $1.3 billion at the box office.

Sony first announced the third film was in the works during its CinemaCon presentation in April 2022. The project will be the first appearance of Venom since a credits sequence cameo in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In February, Temple opened up about the project to Variety, teasing that filming was almost complete. “We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” she said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Production on the film was halted by the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, but ameras started rolling again at the end of November.

The Columbia Pictures film will screen in premium large formats and IMAX.

