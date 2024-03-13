‘Venom 3’ Gets Title & Earlier Fall Theatrical Release

Sony just titled the third Venom. It will be tited Venom: The Last Dance and it’s now opening on Oct. 25 this year, not Nov. 8.

The threequel will screen in Imax and on PLFs.

Kelly Marcel directs Tom Hardy who plays the black widow creature for the third time.

Marcel wrote the screenplay with a story she also co-penned with Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy are producing.

June Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star.

Venom 3 moves away from 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur and lands on theatrical release date with Universal/Blumhouse’s The Wolfman and Cinedigm’s Terrifier 3.

All in both Venom movies have grossed $1.36 billion at the global box office.

