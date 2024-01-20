'I’ve never seen anything like it': Ocala restaurant closes after a few months. What's next?

The Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ restaurant in Ocala's Shady Oaks Shopping Center opened in August and featured six lanes of axe throwing and self-service beer. Now it apparently has buried the hatchet — at least for the time being.

A sign on the restaurant’s door at 2463 SW 27th Ave., posted late last year and still in place on Jan. 19, reads: “Closed due to electrical problems.”

Michael Lutz of Dunnellon is listed as manager of Kicking Grass Properties, the business license holder with the city of Ocala.

Michael Lutz of Dunnellon, owner of the Ocala franchise of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, stands outside the restaurant location on April 10. The eatery opened in August but was closed before year's end.

The umbrella corporation for Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is based in New York. Crave has locations in 18 states. Florida locations include Orlando, Venice and Lakeland and three other “coming soon” locations including Lady Lake.

Calls and emails to Crave Hot Dog & BBQ corporate office and CEO over a period of time were not returned.

Contacted by phone Jan. 19, Lutz said the restaurant has been closed since late November. He had no comment on any filings in regard to the business but stated the closing was due to “landlord issues.”

The property is owned by MFBY Ocala c/o RD Management in New York and was built in 1982, according to county tax records. Calls to numbers listed for MFBY Ocala c/o RD Management received no immediate response and emails to the contact name were not returned.

The city business tax application indicates Crave's 6,000-square-foot space in the shopping center has a seating capacity of 200 guests.

A city of Ocala building permit dated July 5 shows a final inspection and approval of the electrical work on the job.

An Aug. 7 soft opening attracted a full house.

A city spokesperson stated in a Jan. 17 email that “building inspectors conducted a drive-by inspection at the location.”

“During the visit, our inspector reached out to the previous owner, Mr. Michael Litz (sic) to discuss any issues he experienced with the building during his time as a tenant. Mr. Litz highlighted problems related to sewage and the electrical panel.” the email stated.

“Subsequently, our inspector verified with Ocala Electric Utility Department that there has been no power at the location since 12/20/2023," according to the email.

“It's important to note that the Building Department has not received any reports from Mr. Litz or anyone else about these issues, and the city had no role in the closure of the business,” the spokesperson wrote.

“Given these findings, our office intends to contact the property owner to address the potential sewage and electrical concerns,” according to the spokesperson.

Robert Robinson pours himself a beer at the Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ soft opening on Aug. 4.

A request for records of any city building code violations for the entire shopping center is pending.

The owner of a nearby business in the shopping center said that he has experienced no electrical problems in his building and he was surprised by the restaurant shutting down so quickly.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor noted extensive renovations were made prior to opening of the restaurant.

Lutz did not provide any information about the closure being temporary or permanent when asked.

